Former Buffalo firefighter sentenced to 23 years in slaying

A former Buffalo firefighter has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for a fatal shooting last summer, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.
Prosecutors said Blake M. Banks, 25, of Buffalo, shot Jason Johnson, 40, during a dispute on Broadway near Bennett Street on Buffalo's East Side.
Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi also ordered supervision for Blake M. Banks, 25, for five years after his release. Banks pleaded guilty May 6 to one count of first-degree manslaughter.
Prosecutors said Banks shot Jason Johnson, 40, an auto mechanic, about 1 p.m. last July 20 on Broadway near Bennett Street after they argued over a vehicle repair.
The victim, who was wounded in the back and left foot, attempted to drive away, but crashed nearby. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Banks, a probationary firefighter hired in February 2020, was not on duty at the time, Flynn noted.