Former Buffalo firefighter pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal shooting

A former Buffalo firefighter pleaded guilty Friday in Erie County Court to first-degree manslaughter in a fatal shooting on July 20, 2021, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Blake M. Banks, 25, of Buffalo, shot Jason Johnson, 40, during a dispute on Broadway near Bennett Street on Buffalo's East Side. Johnson attempted to escape the attack by driving off in a vehicle, but crashed nearby moments later. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Banks was off-duty from his job as a City of Buffalo firefighter at the time. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 23. Banks remains held without bail.

