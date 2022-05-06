 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Buffalo firefighter pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A former Buffalo firefighter pleaded guilty Friday in Erie County Court to first-degree manslaughter in a fatal shooting on July 20, 2021, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Blake M. Banks, 25, of Buffalo, shot Jason Johnson, 40, during a dispute on Broadway near Bennett Street on Buffalo's East Side. Johnson attempted to escape the attack by driving off in a vehicle, but crashed nearby moments later. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Banks was off-duty from his job as a City of Buffalo firefighter at the time. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 23. Banks remains held without bail.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Three killed, four wounded in attack near Tel Aviv, medics say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News