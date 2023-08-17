A former dean of St. Paul’s Cathedral was charged in July with exposing himself to a 9-year-old girl at a community pool in suburban Tampa, prompting the bishop overseeing Episcopal churches in the Buffalo region to restrict his ministry.

The Rev. Allen W. Farabee, a longtime priest in the Episcopal Church USA and the dean of St. Paul’s Cathedral on Pearl Street from 1995 to 2004, was arrested July 21, according to multiple reports in Florida media.

A police report obtained by ABC Action News in Tampa said that Farabee initially denied exposing himself and then later admitted to being an “exhibitionist” and exposing himself multiple times.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office charged him with lewd and lascivious exhibition with a victim under 16 in connection with the July 21 incident with the 9-year-old girl, according to ABC Action News. Farabee, 76, also was charged with exposure of sexual organs and indecent exposure in connection with a similar incident on July 20, according to News Channel 8 in Tampa.

He was taken to Land O’Lakes Detention Facility and held on $20,000 bond, media reports said.

Farabee could not be reached Thursday to comment.

Sheriff’s Office incident reports obtained by The News confirmed the charges.

The Right Rev. Sean Rowe, bishop of Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania, announced on July 26 that he restricted Farabee’s ministry upon learning of the arrest and initiated proceedings under Episcopal Church laws on ecclesiastical discipline for clergy accused of misconduct. Under restricted ministry, an Episcopal priest is not allowed to preside at services or otherwise function or present himself as a priest, according to diocese spokeswoman Rebecca Wilson.

“I can imagine that this news will shock and sadden many of you who remember the Rev. Farabee’s ministry in our diocese. I share your surprise and concern, especially for the young girl and her family, and I am grieved that a priest of our church has been accused of these crimes,” Rowe said in a message to parishioners posted on the diocese website.

Under Episcopal Church law, the bishop of the diocese where a priest was most recently active is responsible for oversight of the priest, even if he or she has moved to another diocese.

“The Rev. Farabee is canonically resident in the Diocese of Western New York but retired to Florida with his wife a number of years ago. I learned of his arrest from my colleague Bishop Doug Scharf of Southwest Florida, who shared the news with me as soon as he learned it,” Rowe said. “He and I are cooperating in these Title IV disciplinary proceedings and in providing pastoral support to the Rev. Farabee and his wife, Galen, who is in very poor health. We also stand ready to cooperate fully with law enforcement authorities.”

Rowe said the diocese was committed to “dealing responsibly and responsively” with allegations of misconduct, and he referred anyone with concerns about clergy misconduct to the diocesan intake officer, the Rev. Dr. Sarah Rieth at intake@episcopalpartnership.org.

“I also encourage anyone with allegations of criminal behavior against church leaders to report them directly to law enforcement authorities,” Rowe said. “I know that hearing news like this can stir up difficult memories. If you have any information to share about this situation or any similar incident, I invite you to email me confidentially at bishop@episcopalpartnership.org, or be in touch with the Rev. Rieth. Anything you share will be treated sensitively.”

Farabee grew up in Florida and was a Methodist minister for two years prior to being ordained an Episcopal priest in 1975. He arrived at St. Paul’s Cathedral in 1995 and was a leader in the creation of VOICE Buffalo, a grassroots interfaith group involved in community organizing. He also served in the early 2000s as president of the Network of Religious Communities, a separate interfaith organization, and maintained a law practice in Buffalo for several years.

In 1998, Farabee was a candidate to become bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Western New York but was not elected.

After his contract at the cathedral was not renewed in 2004, Farabee semi-retired and stayed in Western New York, serving in part-time roles as vicar at St. David’s Episcopal Church in West Seneca and at St. James in Batavia and remaining active in the Network of Religious Communities.