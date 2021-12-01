Former Buffalo deputy mayor's company sentenced to pay restitution, tiny fine

Former Buffalo Deputy Mayor Steven M. Casey's political consulting company is broke, so it won't have to pay a big fine, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
Casey's LSA Strategies LLC was sentenced to pay $8,283 restitution, a $400 court fee, and a fine of $69 because it was convicted of wire fraud.
Casey, who moonlighted as a campaign strategist, diverted more than $8,000 to LSA without the knowledge of a State Senate candidate he was serving in 2012, Charles M. Swanick, prosecutors said.
LSA Strategies must pay restitution to Swanick, and that requirement left the company's bank account near depleted, defense lawyer Rodney O. Personius told Skretny in a court document a week ago.
Personius reasoned that LSA, because it is broke, should not have to pay a fine, or be placed on probation because it would be out of business once the sentence was pronounced.