 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Buffalo deputy mayor's company sentenced to pay restitution, tiny fine
0 comments
top story

Former Buffalo deputy mayor's company sentenced to pay restitution, tiny fine

Support this work for $1 a month
LOCAL CASEY GEE (copy)

Then-First Deputy Mayor Steven M. Casey looks on as Mayor Byron Brown conducts an interview with The Buffalo News in Brown's office at City Hall on Dec. 19, 2007. 

 Derek Gee

Former Buffalo Deputy Mayor Steven M. Casey's political consulting company is broke, so it won't have to pay a big fine, a federal judge ruled  Wednesday.

Casey's LSA Strategies LLC was sentenced to pay $8,283 restitution, a $400 court fee, and a fine of $69 because it was convicted of wire fraud.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Casey, who moonlighted as a campaign strategist, diverted more than $8,000 to LSA without the knowledge of a State Senate candidate he was serving in 2012, Charles M. Swanick, prosecutors said.

LSA Strategies must pay restitution to Swanick, and that requirement left the company's bank account near depleted, defense lawyer Rodney O. Personius told Skretny in a court document a week ago.

Personius reasoned that LSA, because it is broke, should not have to pay a fine, or be placed on probation because it would be out of business once the sentence was pronounced.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban farm in Harlem prepares for winter

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme
Crime News

Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme

  • Updated

The former legislator told The News that he heard allegations from an investigator that he was "never meant to win" a 2012 election for a NY Senate seat and that his decades-long friends – Steve Casey, then the deputy mayor to Byron W. Brown, and political operative G. Steven Pigeon – had coordinated with the incumbent Mark Grisanti to set up Swanick as a spoiler.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News