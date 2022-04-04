Former Buffalo Bill Alex Carrington charged with gun possession, DWI in Lockport

Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Alex Carrington was arrested in Lockport early Monday on various charges, including gun possession and driving while intoxicated, and had a stun gun used on him when he wouldn't comply with sheriff's deputies, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies pulled Carrington over at 1:34 a.m. near a gas station at South Transit and Willow streets. Carrington had allegedly been speeding and driving without a headlight, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies "noted signs of potential intoxication." Deputies asked Carrington to get out of his vehicle, but he "refused all requests" to exit, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they also could see a magazine for a gun "in plain view," in what they said was the pocket of a door on the driver's side of the vehicle.

Carrington allegedly tried starting the vehicle. Deputies used a Taser and "were able to extricate Carrington from the vehicle," the Sheriff's Office said.

