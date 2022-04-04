Former Buffalo Bill Alex Carrington charged with gun possession, DWI in Lockport

Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Alex Carrington was arrested in Lockport early Monday on various charges, including gun possession and driving while intoxicated, and had a stun gun used on him when he wouldn't comply with sheriff's deputies, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies pulled Carrington over at 1:34 a.m. near a gas station at South Transit and Willow streets. Carrington had allegedly been speeding and driving without a headlight, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies "noted signs of potential intoxication." Deputies asked Carrington to get out of his vehicle, but he "refused all requests" to exit, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they also could see a magazine for a gun "in plain view," in what they said was the pocket of a door on the driver's side of the vehicle.
Carrington allegedly tried starting the vehicle. Deputies used a Taser and "were able to extricate Carrington from the vehicle," the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies allegedly found a loaded handgun under Carrington's leg as he was being taken out of the vehicle. Two loaded, high-capacity magazines also were found in the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.
State troopers and Lockport police also responded to the scene.
Carrington was held for arraignment on charges of second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended registration, as well as other vehicle and traffic violations, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Carrington, a third-round pick of the Bills in 2010, played 59 games over the course of six seasons in the NFL. He played 51 games with the Bills from 2010 through 2013, as well as in 2015. He started 10 games in his career, which included playing for the St. Louis Rams in 2014.
Carrington's arrest was first reported by WIVB-TV.
News Staff Reporter Mark Gaughan contributed to this report.
