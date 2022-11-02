Former BPD deputy commissioner named first chief of security for Buffalo Public Schools

In late August, Superintendent Tonja M. Williams teased the creation of a new position – chief of security – at her State of the Schools address as integral to her plan for school safety. She now has a person for the job.

Barbara A. Lark, who retired this week as first deputy police commissioner for the Buffalo Police Department, will start as Buffalo Public Schools' chief of security Nov. 7, the district confirmed Wednesday. A district spokesperson said there will be no official comment on the hire until after Lark's start date.

A stabbing and shooting outside McKinley High School in February and a stabbing in the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts in September made student safety a key issue in the schools. The superintendent has instituted several changes in the wake of these incidents, including: wanding every high school student; upgrading two-way radios and digital repeaters; and hiring more school resource officers. She expects to have weapon detection systems installed in each school by the end of December.

"We want our parents to feel comfortable sending their children to school, and for our students coming into schools to know that they are safe," Williams said after the October school board meeting.

A presentation published Oct. 31 and listed on the agenda for Wednesday's Buffalo Board of Education committee work session indicated Lark has worked nearly three decades in public safety for the City of Buffalo, while also serving as a school resource officer, police detective and D.A.R.E. officer.

Lark served as first deputy police commissioner under Byron Lockwood beginning in 2018 and Joseph Gramaglia last year. Dawn M. Kent on Monday was promoted to fill Lark's role in the police department.

Lark's hire reflects Williams' goals in filling the new position. The superintendent stressed that the district's first chief of security should have a background in law enforcement, particularly because communicating with the Buffalo Police Department, its school resource officers and BPS administration are key job responsibilities.

"Certainly when it comes to security, I believe what we need in our district is a czar, an expert who comes with a different lens," Williams said in September, emphasizing the natural differences between educators and police.