Former blackjack dealer already charged with cheating accused of doubling down

A former blackjack dealer at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino who was accused of cheating in August has been charged in a new fraud case for allegedly helping another card player cash in, according to police and court records.

Emily M. Torres, 21, of Lackawanna, is accused of helping a man win more than $5,700 at the game in the downtown casino on Aug. 10, less than a week before the incident that led to her initial arrest, according to the records.

Both Torres and the player, identified as Jordan Mack, 44, of Friendship, have been charged with gaming fraud, a class E felony.

According to the criminal complaint against Mack, Torres allegedly showed him face cards from the deck on 62 separate occasions before the ends of hands.

Torres was arrested Sept. 8, and Mack was arrested Sept. 21.

Torres pleaded not guilty at her Oct. 12 arraignment in Buffalo City Court, while Mack pleaded not guilty at his Oct. 7 arraignment, according to court records.

Celia Szczur-Benz, Torres' defense attorney for her first case, could not be reached for comment.

A spokesperson for Seneca Gaming Corp. declined to comment.

Torres and two other men were arrested in August for an alleged scheme in which those men allegedly won about $7,500.

Those two men played blackjack at Torres' table for about 2½ hours from late Aug. 14 to early Aug. 15, according to police reports. Mark M. Watson, 28, of Buffalo, won almost $5,300, while Rohat Hossain, also of Buffalo, won more than $2,200.

Both had Torres' help, according to police.

Torres was arrested when she showed up for work the next day. Watson also was arrested at the casino that day. Hossain was arrested Aug. 21.

Watson and Hossain also have pleaded not guilty in city court. Both men made full restitution to the casino at the time of their arrests.

This charge is uncommon in the state: From January 2017 through this June, there were four adults arrested on gaming fraud charges, according to data from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services. That data only includes cases in which gaming fraud charges were the most serious offense filed.

The parties in both cases have court appearances scheduled for next month.