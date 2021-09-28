Former Bills player Cornelius Bennett denies sexual assault allegation from lawsuit

Former Buffalo Bills star Cornelius Bennett denies allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in a bar near Rochester in the summer of 1992.
“It is well known coming forward with a sexual assault accusation can be very traumatic for victims, and I am not saying the individual making the accusation was not abused. What I am saying is that in no way was I involved. I pray this individual finds peace and healing,” Bennett said in a statement emailed to The Buffalo News on Monday.
The brief statement was Bennett’s first public comment on a lawsuit filed against him on Aug. 30.
The lawsuit was filed in State Supreme Court under the state’s Child Victims Act.
The woman who filed the lawsuit in Monroe County said she was 17 years old and selling flowers in a bar called the Otter Lodge when Bennett, then in his late 20s, verbally harassed her and then sexually assaulted her in the basement of the establishment.
The News was unable to reach Bennett, 56, for comment when it published a story on Sept. 2, but a reporter was contacted Monday by Kevin Keenan, a spokesman for the former star linebacker.
Bennett's attorney Rodney O. Personius has asked State Supreme Court Justice Deborah Chimes to dismiss the lawsuit because it was filed after the state’s deadline for filing cases under the Child Victims Act, Keenan said.
The deadline for filing CVA lawsuits in New York was Aug. 14. The complaint against Bennett was “sworn to on August 28 and filed on August 30,” Personius told The News.
“Cornelius Bennett respectfully requests that the verified complaint be dismissed as untimely and that the court consider the appropriateness of awarding costs and fees,” Personius said in court papers filed on Monday.
The Buffalo Bills and National Football League, who are also named as defendants in the lawsuit, have also asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit because it was filed after the state’s deadline for Child Victims Act cases.
Bennett, a star linebacker for the Bills during the seasons when they reached four Super Bowls, was involved in another sexual assault case after leaving the Bills.
Allegations of sexual assault were made against him in 1997. In that case, a woman claimed that Bennett attacked her in a downtown Buffalo hotel. The football star pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of sexual misconduct.
A Buffalo City Court judge sentenced him to 60 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, a $617 hospital bill and 100 hours of community service. The judge also required Bennett to attend counseling programs for anger management and substance abuse. At his sentencing, Bennett apologized for his actions.
The new lawsuit filed last month claimed that Bennett was at a Town of Brighton bar, near Rochester, with other Bills’ players and some members of the Buffalo Jills cheerleading team.
The lawsuit alleges that Bennett "acted with extreme and outrageous conduct that would shock the conscience of a reasonable person.”
The alleged victim said she continues to suffer trauma over the attack.
The News was unable to reach the woman's two attorneys in Garden City, N.J., by email or phone on Monday.
Bennett starred for the University of Alabama football team before playing with the Bills from 1987 to 1995. He played in the NFL’s Pro Bowl for five years. After leaving the Bills, Bennett played for two other NFL teams before he retired in 2000.
“I don't talk about that, because that's a past life, and I'll leave it at that,” Bennett told Jay Skurski of The News last year when asked about his criminal conviction. “I can't change that, man. All I can do is be a better human than I was yesterday.”
The Buffalo Bills and NFL are represented by Buffalo attorneys Dennis C. Vacco and Scott Allen.