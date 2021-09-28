Former Bills player Cornelius Bennett denies sexual assault allegation from lawsuit

Bennett's attorney Rodney O. Personius has asked State Supreme Court Justice Deborah Chimes to dismiss the lawsuit because it was filed after the state’s deadline for filing cases under the Child Victims Act, Keenan said.

The deadline for filing CVA lawsuits in New York was Aug. 14. The complaint against Bennett was “sworn to on August 28 and filed on August 30,” Personius told The News.

“Cornelius Bennett respectfully requests that the verified complaint be dismissed as untimely and that the court consider the appropriateness of awarding costs and fees,” Personius said in court papers filed on Monday.

The Buffalo Bills and National Football League, who are also named as defendants in the lawsuit, have also asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit because it was filed after the state’s deadline for Child Victims Act cases.

Bennett, a star linebacker for the Bills during the seasons when they reached four Super Bowls, was involved in another sexual assault case after leaving the Bills.

Allegations of sexual assault were made against him in 1997. In that case, a woman claimed that Bennett attacked her in a downtown Buffalo hotel. The football star pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of sexual misconduct.