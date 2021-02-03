Former Bemus Point clerk arrested in theft of more than $60K

The former village clerk of Bemus Point has been arrested after being accused of stealing more than $60,000 of village funds that she used for personal expenses.

The arrest of Jennifer Jaeger, 38, on several charges was announced Wednesday by the State Comptroller's Office, the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Jaeger was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday before Judge David W. Foley.

"Jaeger allegedly treated the village funds as her personal bank account, writing checks to herself for personal expenses," New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a release.

Prosecutors say Jaeger, who worked for the village between 2015 and November of 2020, wrote village checks to herself using forged signatures of officials and had village officials sign blank checks which she then cashed.

She also is accused of using the village bank account to pay for cellphones for her and her family members, car payments and Christmas gifts; and used a village gasoline credit card to pay for fuel for her personal vehicle.