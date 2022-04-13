 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former bank teller gets 30 days for stealing almost $125,000 from accounts of elderly

A Forestville woman was sentenced Tuesday to 30 days in jail and five years of probation for stealing more than $124,000 from accounts of elderly customers while working at a Hamburg bank, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Breanna B. Rohauer, 37.

State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek sentenced Breanna B. Rohauer, 37, who pleaded guilty in February 2020 to six counts of third-degree grand larceny and one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, prosecutors said in a news release.

The thefts made via unauthorized withdrawals occurred between Nov. 17, 2017, and Feb. 4, 2019, according to prosecutors.

The former bank teller was ordered to make full restitution to the bank, but as of yet has not repaid any money, the District Attorney's Office said.

Victims were reimbursed by the bank. Prosecutors declined to identify the bank.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

