A Florida woman who was found with fentanyl hidden in a car battery during a traffic stop has pleaded guilty to a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

Elina Martinez, 65, of Miami, faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison when she returns for sentencing Dec. 8 before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara. She entered a plea to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Prosecutors said Jamestown Police found blue pills containing 4,389 grams of fentanyl in Martinez's rental car when they stopped it Dec. 7, 2022, for traffic violations.

According to prosecutors, officers looked under the hood of the car and discovered a battery that apparently was covered with an adhesive and appeared to be too large for the vehicle. When they cut the battery open, they found a plastic bag containing the pills.