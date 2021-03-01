Florida man arraigned on predatory sexual assault, first-degree rape charges against two Buffalo minors

A Florida man was arraigned Friday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan on an indictment charging him with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and two counts of first-degree rape, according to Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 57-year-old Rafael A. Rodriguez of Jacksonville engaged in sexual intercourse with two child victims who were both under the age of 13 on April 20, 2017, in Buffalo.

After Rodriguez was indicted by a grand jury, a warrant was issued for his arrest in October. Later that month, Rodriguez was located in Jacksonville by law enforcement. Rodriguez refused to waive extradition after his arrest. The Erie County District Attorney's Office secured a warrant from the governor's office and Rodriguez brought to Erie County for prosecution.

Rodriguez was remanded without bail. A return court date has not yet been scheduled.

