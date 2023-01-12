 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five under 21 charged after deputies pursue stolen Kia in Niagara County

Five people, including three teens, were arrested in Wheatfield Wednesday after police pursued a Kia SUV reported stolen out of Buffalo, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

Two sheriff's deputies encountered the stolen vehicle on Niagara Falls Boulevard at 12:34 p.m., alerted by the police vehicle's license plate reader, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The driver, a 15-year-old girl, led deputies throughout Wheatfield and North Tonawanda before stopping on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield.

The driver, whose name was withheld, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, unlawfully fleeing a police officer and obstruction of governmental administration.

Amerika D. Dinkins, 18, and Davon I. Grey, 20, each were charged with possession of stolen property and three counts of child endangerment.

A 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl who were passengers also were charged with possession of stolen property.

All vehicle occupants were from Niagara Falls, the Sheriff's Office said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

