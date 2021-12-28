Five trucks destroyed in West Seneca Highway Department barn fire

At least five town trucks – including three snow plows – were destroyed when a fire broke out early Christmas morning at the West Seneca Highway Department garage, burning about half of it down, West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary A. Dickson said.
Also destroyed were a sewer truck and a sanitation truck.
"There's a number of other ones that are covered with melted tar from the roof and may have had some sort of heat damage," Dickson said.
The town is working with its insurance company to determine the extent of the damage to the vehicles.
"It's uncertain still," he said.
Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, an alarm alerted emergency responders to a problem at the garage, located at 39 South Ave. Then, multiple calls came from patrons at the Rockin Buffalo Bar – which is adjacent to the highway department building on the Union Road side, West Seneca Police Lt. Dave Szmania said. The bar patrons reported seeing flames shooting out of the roof.
All six West Seneca volunteer fire companies responded – Winchester, Union, East Seneca, Reserve Hose, Seneca Hose and Vigilant. They were backed up by South Line, Doyle, Orchard Park, Bellevue, Spring Brook, Elma and Sloan fire companies.
The bulk of the fire was extinguished by about 5:15 a.m.
No one was injured in the fire but it caused extensive damage to the barn and vehicles.
West Seneca detective arson investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.
In the meantime, Dickson said services for town residents should not notice an impact.
The town highway superintendent reached out to neighboring municipalities to borrow snow plows and other equipment, Dickson said.
"We should be in decent shape," Dickson said.
At an emergency meeting of the board on Sunday, Dickson said he cautioned the public that "things may take a little bit longer than normal, but that shouldn't be a problem, even in the event we have snow that requires plowing."