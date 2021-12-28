Five trucks destroyed in West Seneca Highway Department barn fire

At least five town trucks – including three snow plows – were destroyed when a fire broke out early Christmas morning at the West Seneca Highway Department garage, burning about half of it down, West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary A. Dickson said.

Also destroyed were a sewer truck and a sanitation truck.

"There's a number of other ones that are covered with melted tar from the roof and may have had some sort of heat damage," Dickson said.

The town is working with its insurance company to determine the extent of the damage to the vehicles.

"It's uncertain still," he said.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, an alarm alerted emergency responders to a problem at the garage, located at 39 South Ave. Then, multiple calls came from patrons at the Rockin Buffalo Bar – which is adjacent to the highway department building on the Union Road side, West Seneca Police Lt. Dave Szmania said. The bar patrons reported seeing flames shooting out of the roof.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month