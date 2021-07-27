Five teens face 205 counts over rape allegations

Five teenagers have been charged with raping two Buffalo girls in separate incidents last year after an Erie County grand jury returned a 205-count indictment unsealed Tuesday.

The first incident allegedly took place Sept. 26, when the suspects are charged with breaking into a home on the West Side where an 11-year-old girl was home alone. District Attorney John Flynn said the suspects – Bryce J. Baker, 19, of Buffalo; Abdiwahab Sabtow, 19, of Buffalo; and an unnamed 13-year-old – raped the girl, and later fled when her mother returned home, stealing a cellphone during the incident.

The girl was treated at Oishei Children's Hospital for undisclosed injuries.

The second incident allegedly took place Nov. 20. Prosecutors said Sabtow and two juvenile suspects ages 13 and 14 picked up a 16-year-old girl and offered to give her a ride. Instead of taking her to her destination, they drove to Potomac Park and raped her, officials said.