Five people were taken to hospitals after a shooting incident about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on Crossman Avenue in the Schiller Park neighborhood, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

All five were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

According to the report, gunfire broke out during an argument or fight near the corner. Crossman runs from Genesee Street to Heminway Street.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.