Five burglaries and a second chance. Then two more burglary charges

To hear law enforcement tell it, Jason L. Tyus is a serial burglar who got off with no jail time and was released from custody only to be arrested just weeks later on more burglary charges.

Tyus' defense attorneys say he rightfully got a second chance because he has suffered from mental health and substance abuse issues.

On Sunday morning – a little more than month after he pleaded guilty to five felony charges for burglaries earlier this year in Buffalo and Cheektowaga – Buffalo police charged the 36-year-old with two burglaries that happened that morning on Kensington Avenue. Tyus was not behind bars because his case had been transferred into a mental health diversion program in Buffalo City Court, giving him a chance to lessen his punishment for his crimes down the line.

Tyus' case comes as politicians across the state and country debate how best to deal with crime – with some calling for more diversion from the criminal justice system and the other side demanding tougher penalties to protect citizens, especially when it comes to repeat offenders.

"I certainly support people who may be suffering from substance abuse issues to get the help that they need, but we have to remember there are victims out there that need to be protected from people like this," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

Tyus' case did not arise due to any bail law changes in the state but comes amid efforts by some elected officials, mainly Republicans, who have said that recent Democrat-led changes made to those laws for increases in crime, though crime has also risen in states that did not loosen bail laws. Republican Lee Zeldin, the congressman running for governor against Democrat incumbent Kathy Hochul, has attacked the changes to bail laws as part of his campaign.

Tyus' case is "classic," in the sense that a person may commit theft offenses to feed addictions, said Michael Deal, managing attorney with the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, the agency that represented Tyus.

Tyus, a young Black man, deserves just as much compassion as anyone else involved in the criminal justice system, Deal said.

"He has the exact same right to be saved as the middle-aged or younger white person in Orchard Park," he said.

Buffalo police arrested Tyus about 5 a.m. Sunday on Hewitt Avenue, near Eggert Road, not far from a pizzeria and a gas station on Kensington where someone smashed windows and stole cash. Among the allegations, he is accused of taking the cash register from the gas station. The machine was found behind a parked car on Hewitt, according to court documents.

Police also allegedly found a glass pipe with crack cocaine residue in a front jacket pocket, according to court papers.

In May, Tyus was indicted by a grand jury on charges related to a series of burglaries in Buffalo and Cheektowaga.

Tyus was charged with two early morning burglaries that occurred Feb. 12 at a Cheektowaga pizzeria and a mini-mart.

Buffalo police first arrested him Feb. 17 for a burglary that happened a week earlier at a store on East Delavan Avenue.

Then there was a March 9 break-in at a corner store near Bailey and Kensington avenues. A month later, he burglarized the same business.

He was arraigned in Erie County Court in early June – and was released after he pleaded guilty June 28 to five class E felonies.

In court, Tyus admitted committing five burglaries of commercial properties outside of business hours, all happening since he turned 36 in late January.

Prior to pleading guilty to the five burglaries, Tyus had been convicted of a separate felony but never spent more than a year in prison, according to police and prosecutors.

Erie County prosecutors objected to Tyus' case being transferred to mental health court, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office said.

Tyus, who has two teenage children, went into drug treatment on his own a couple of years ago, Deal said.

In January of this year, his mother died, he said.

"It's not uncommon for someone who's in a treatment setting to relapse," Deal said.

If he had successfully completed the mental health diversion program, Tyus would have been allowed to withdraw his guilty pleas to the five felonies and plead guilty to reduced charges, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Now, prosecutors want a new date scheduled in City Court so they can ask a judge to revoke Tyus' release.

In Tyus' situation, he should be getting treatment while behind bars, Gramaglia said.

"The whole system has been geared to let people out and some people need to be locked up for the safety of our community at large," the commissioner said.

In connection with Sunday's incidents, Tyus has been charged with five felonies and four misdemeanors, according to prosecutors. The felonies are two burglary counts, two criminal mischief counts and one count of grand larceny.

At his arraignment in City Court on Monday, Judge Kevin J. Keane set bail on each of Tyus' two new cases at $25,000.