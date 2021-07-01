First six months of 2021 in Buffalo more than twice as deadly than average

Amid what's already a remarkably deadly year in Buffalo, one killing has been dropped from the Buffalo Police Department's criminal homicide list after investigators determined it to be self-defense, according to police.

As of Thursday, the city's revised homicide total through the end of June was 46, according to the latest police department data.

Even with the statistical change, the first six months of the year in Buffalo have still been more than twice as deadly than the average for that period over the last decade, according to a Buffalo News analysis of police data.

Here's what's behind the downward adjustment – authorities now believe a March stabbing on Box Avenue, originally considered a criminal homicide, was an act of self-defense by a woman who was the victim of domestic assault.

At about 10:45 p.m. March 13, Buffalo police found Rick Ross, 22, dead of a single stab wound in an apartment on Box Avenue, near Moselle Street.

Ross' girlfriend killed him in self-defense, investigators determined.

There had been a domestic assault in progress before the woman stabbed Ross. She was beaten and her cellphone was broken, according to the District Attorney's Office.