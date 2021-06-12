First post-pandemic jury trial in Niagara County ends in conviction

A Lockport man was convicted of gun and drug charges Friday in the first felony jury trial completed in Niagara County since before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tyrone B. Bruce, 38, was found guilty on two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one misdemeanor drug possession count, Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said.
The jury acquitted Bruce on another felony weapons charge, while a second drug misdemeanor was dismissed, Stoelting said.
A revolver, a pistol and cocaine were found when police executed a search warrant at Bruce's home on South Bristol Avenue in Lockport on Sept. 20, 2019.
The weeklong trial, with County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III presiding, was held with the jury scattered around the courtroom because of state social distancing regulations for courtrooms.
Bruce's sentencing date will be chosen June 29, when he has a scheduled court appearance on other matters, Stoelting said.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
