 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First post-pandemic jury trial in Niagara County ends in conviction
0 comments

First post-pandemic jury trial in Niagara County ends in conviction

Support this work for $1 a month
Murphy courtroom (copy)

The courtroom of Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.

 Thomas J. Prohaska

A Lockport man was convicted of gun and drug charges Friday in the first felony jury trial completed in Niagara County since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tyrone B. Bruce, 38, was found guilty on two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one misdemeanor drug possession count, Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said.

The jury acquitted Bruce on another felony weapons charge, while a second drug misdemeanor was dismissed, Stoelting said.

A revolver, a pistol and cocaine were found when police executed a search warrant at Bruce's home on South Bristol Avenue in Lockport on Sept. 20, 2019.

The weeklong trial, with County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III presiding, was held with the jury scattered around the courtroom because of state social distancing regulations for courtrooms.

Bruce's sentencing date will be chosen June 29, when he has a scheduled court appearance on other matters, Stoelting said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sheriff signs promise to better investigate sexual misconduct in Erie County jails

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News