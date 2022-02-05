Firefighters rescue man from Bird Avenue fire

Buffalo firefighters rescued a man from a burning house on Bird Avenue Saturday morning.

"Upon arrival we did have fire showing out a window on the second floor, and going around the back of the structure we found one victim that was hanging out of his second-floor window," said Division Fire Chief Daniel Bossi. "Immediately a second crew on scene got a ladder to the back and got that man down and he was immediately transported to ECMC by AMR."

Firefighters responded to the house at 426 Bird Ave. just after 10 a.m.

The man is being treated for second-degree burns, officials said.

"At the time he was transported, he did have some burns, but he was conscious and alert at the time of his transport," Bossi said.

Fire officials said the fire started on the second floor. Two cats died in the fire, which caused damage estimated at $150,000. The Red Cross is assisting three adults.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

