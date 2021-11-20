Firefighters injured in rollover crash released from hospital

Four Buffalo firefighters who were injured when their firetruck rolled over near Main Street and Fillmore Avenue Friday afternoon were treated and released from Erie County Medical Center, city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in a statement.

He provided some new details about the crash.

At about 4:30 p.m., the firetruck was responding to a call with lights and sirens and was attempting to turn left onto Fillmore when another car pulled in front of the firetruck, according to police investigators.

The firetruck operator was trying to avoid hitting the vehicle and the firetruck fish-tailed, and rolled over onto its side. The firetruck sustained "extensive damage," DeGeorge said.

The other vehicle was not hit.

No charges have been filed.

