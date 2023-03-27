A former West Seneca police officer who admitted to stealing more than $31,000 from various local retailers over a four-year period was sentenced Monday in Erie County Court to a three-year conditional discharge, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 34-year-old Ryan J. Miller of West Seneca also paid restitution totaling $31,534.

Between Jan. 10, 2018, and April 26, 2022, Miller stole items from home improvement stores and other big box retailers throughout Western New York, according to the District Attorney's Office. Once in his possession, Miller would steal the items by either canceling an online order while inside the store, or by leaving the store without paying for the items. He also committed committed the scheme to defraud by re-packing stolen items and returning the merchandise to the stores. Miller, who worked as a patrol officer with the West Seneca Police Department, was subsequently fired from his position.

On Oct. 7, 2022, Miller pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny and first-degree scheme to defraud, both felonies.

His co-defendant in the case, 27-year-old Dylan Biddeman of West Seneca, also pleaded guilty fourth-degree grand larceny on Oct. 5, 2022, in Erie County Court for his role in the thefts.

Between Oct. 1, 2021, and April 26, 2022, Biddeman, while working in concert with Miller, stole merchandise from a home improvement store in West Seneca and other retailers throughout Western New York.

Biddeman was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge. Prior to his sentencing, Biddeman paid full restitution of $28,840.

District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. commended his office’s Confidential Criminal Investigators for their work in the investigation.

Both cases were prosecuted by Chief Gary M. Ertel and Assistant District Attorney Ryan A. Emmerling of the Special Investigations and Prosecutions Bureau.