Fired for instigating bar fight, Buffalo cop goes to court in bid to rejoin force

The right hook caught Denzel Fuller of Buffalo in the jaw. Fuller responded with a punch that didn’t land, and Rechin kept swinging as the two wrestled to the ground, in front of a Coles bouncer who watched them go at it. A cocktail glass in Rechin’s left hand shattered, and shards cut him in the forearm, creating what was later called the stab wound.

Fuller did have a knife on him, but he did not display it until Rechin went back in the bar, retrieved some friends, and they confronted Fuller out on the street. They retreated when Fuller pulled the knife. The video shows he never used it on anyone.

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Fuller, who had spent six days in jail, and turned Rechin into a defendant. While Fuller had faced a felony charge of assault that could have led to a prison sentence, Rechin’s second-degree harassment count was a violation, punishable with a fine. Still, Rechin had to challenge it in court and win if he wanted to return to the force.

The trial