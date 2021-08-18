Fired for instigating bar fight, Buffalo cop goes to court in bid to rejoin force

After months of trying, a former Buffalo police officer fired for instigating a bar fight has been unable to win his job back, even though he was cleared of the harassment charge that sprung from the fracas.
City Hall says it would be “irrational” to consider rehiring Andrew T. Rechin. The former cop misled his department about the fight and his “tendency toward avoidable violence” was caught on video, a city official told Rechin’s lawyer in a letter.
“This is a type of behavior that the city cannot tolerate in its police officers,” the letter said.
Still, Rechin’s lawyer is pressing on in court, by reminding a judge that the former officer was found not guilty and that City Hall did not put its reasons for barring Rechin in writing – as city rules require – until after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
“One can only assume,” lawyer Andrew T. Gill said in court papers, that city officials “used that turmoil and anti-police protests as the cover they needed” to finally tell Rechin in writing why he would not make the list of eligible police candidates.
His firing
The Buffalo Police Department was able to swiftly fire Rechin in 2018 because he was in his first year on the job and still on probation. Otherwise, his termination would have gone before an arbitrator and, judging by other arbitrator decisions, Rechin might still wear a badge.
Rechin’s case also forced the Buffalo police leadership team to backpedal when the truth came out about what happened at Coles, the popular restaurant on Elmwood Avenue.
Officers were called to the scene on the morning of Oct. 31. Relying on Rechin’s version of events, the department announced that an officer had been stabbed in the forearm in an off-duty altercation, and the other combatant was in jail facing charges.
Weeks later, Erie County prosecutors watched surveillance camera video that showed Rechin go up to the other person as he talked with people just outside the door of Coles. Within seconds, Rechin threw “a sucker punch,” as District Attorney John J. Flynn called it.
The right hook caught Denzel Fuller of Buffalo in the jaw. Fuller responded with a punch that didn’t land, and Rechin kept swinging as the two wrestled to the ground, in front of a Coles bouncer who watched them go at it. A cocktail glass in Rechin’s left hand shattered, and shards cut him in the forearm, creating what was later called the stab wound.
Fuller did have a knife on him, but he did not display it until Rechin went back in the bar, retrieved some friends, and they confronted Fuller out on the street. They retreated when Fuller pulled the knife. The video shows he never used it on anyone.
Prosecutors dropped the charges against Fuller, who had spent six days in jail, and turned Rechin into a defendant. While Fuller had faced a felony charge of assault that could have led to a prison sentence, Rechin’s second-degree harassment count was a violation, punishable with a fine. Still, Rechin had to challenge it in court and win if he wanted to return to the force.
The trial
Rechin won step one by using a defense police officers often rely on to justify the use of deadly force: He feared for his life. The former officer testified that he thought Fuller was being thrown out of the bar, and as he approached, Fuller grew aggressive toward him. Because Fuller had a hand in his pocket, Rechin’s police training told him that spelled danger, so Rechin threw a preemptive punch, he testified.
City Court Judge Diane Y. Wray said that when she slowed the video, she could see what the fired cop was talking about. She found him innocent in August 2019.
“I’m just really happy that it’s over with,” Rechin said outside the courtroom, “and I will do whatever I can to be a police officer.” Later that day, a Buffalo police spokesman told The Buffalo News that it wasn’t going to happen.
The city’s Department of Human Resources told Rechin in December 2019 that his name would not be added to a list of eligible police candidates, but he was not told why – a requirement under the city’s civil service rules, according to documents filed in a civil matter now ongoing.
Rechin handwrote a letter to Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood: “Please reconsider allowing me to continue the process for the police officer position,” he said. “ ... I guarantee that it won’t be a mistake.” He mentioned the Coles matter by saying, “I was terminated prior to my acquittal by Judge Wray.”
The city appeared to soften. Rechin was allowed to make his case before a Department of Human Resources panel. However, his lawyer would later argue that Rechin was at a disadvantage because he still had not been told in writing why he was barred from the list.
Talking to the panel changed nothing for Rechin. A week later, he was told his name would remain omitted. More letters went back and forth. A police lieutenant, John B. Seitz, wrote a letter on his behalf.
Then on May 29, 2020, with cities in America writhing over the Floyd murder, the Corporation Counsel’s Office sent Rechin’s lawyer the written reason: At Coles, Rechin had displayed behavior “the city cannot tolerate in its police officers.”
Going to court
In February of this year, Rechin's lawyer filed a court action that asks a judge to compel the city to put Rechin’s name on a list of police candidates.
The city has moved to dismiss the matter, arguing that its commissioner of human resources, Gladys Herndon-Hill, has the discretion to restrict candidates. Rechin has been given written reason why he is off the list, the city said. And Lockwood, the police commissioner, had weighed in against rehiring him by telling Herndon-Hill his opinion of Rechin's "character and untruthfulness," the court papers say.
“Her decision that Mr. Rechin should remain removed from the eligible list was clearly a rational decision,” the city lawyers continued. Their motion to dismiss is now before State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek.