Fired Erie County jail deputy receives conditional discharge for cocaine charge

  • Updated
A former Erie County sheriff's jail deputy was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge Thursday after originally facing felony cocaine charges when he was arrested in 2020.

John A. Gugino, 45, of Hamburg, has been ordered by Hamburg Town Court Justice Gerald P. Gorman to perform 50 hours of community service and pay a $205 fine, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Gugino pleaded guilty May 10 to seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and The News reported Gugino had been fired June 10 from his jail deputy position.

At the time of his crime, Gugino was already under investigation due to anonymous tips sent to the Sheriff's Office. He was stopped while driving on Milestrip Road in Hamburg by an Erie County sheriff's deputy on Oct. 17, 2020, The News reported. Cocaine was found in Gugino's vehicle, and he was initially charged with a felony before testing found the weight of the cocaine to be worthy of a misdemeanor instead.

John A. Gugino

John A. Gugino of Hamburg.

Gugino was off-duty at the time of his arrest. He had been suspended without pay from the date of his arrest through his guilty plea prior to his firing by Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia. 

If Gugino completes the terms of the conditional discharge and commits no further infraction, the charge will be removed from his record.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

