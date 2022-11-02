Fired Erie County jail deputy challenges his termination in court

An Erie County jail deputy who was fired after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine is challenging his termination in court with the help of his former union.

John A. Gugino, of Hamburg, pleaded guilty in May to seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to community service and granted a conditional discharge if he stayed out of trouble. Sheriff John C. Garcia then fired Gugino on June 10, and Gugino filed a grievance.

Soon after, according to Gugino’s court papers, Sheriff John C. Garcia’s team told the former deputy he had no right to challenge his firing because he had been terminated under a New York law that dismisses public employees whose dishonesty, as proven by criminal convictions, violated their oath of office.

Usually, those terminations have involved felony convictions, but misdemeanor convictions also have led to the dismissal of public employees in New York.

In the new court papers, Gugino and Teamsters Local 264 disagree that the Public Officers Law rightly triggered Gugino’s termination, and they argue he should have been allowed to grieve his firing and, if necessary, take it to an arbitrator.

County Attorney Jeremy C. Toth responded with a letter sent to the State Supreme Court judge handling the case. Toth asked Timothy J. Walker for “time to explore settlement options.”

“I have been in contact with petitioner's counsel and he has no objection to allowing for more time for us both to discuss options with our client,” Toth wrote last month.

Gugino’s case mentions nothing about his latest legal troubles, which arose after a judge in Hamburg granted him the conditional discharge on the misdemeanor. During a concert at Highmark Stadium in July, Gugino got in an argument with an on-duty deputy and was charged with harassment and trespassing for allegedly resisting as he was being ejected. He has pleaded not guilty in Orchard Park Town Court and is to appear in court again Nov. 15.

In light of the new charges, the District Attorney’s Office asked the judge in Hamburg to reconsider Gugino’s conditional discharge and impose a new sentence. The next court date in that matter is scheduled for Dec. 20.