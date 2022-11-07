Fired deputy accused in lawsuit of sexual contact with Erie County inmate

A woman alleges in a recently filed lawsuit that she was molested by an Erie County jail deputy while detained in the Holding Center in 2019.

The woman, identified in the court papers as Jane Doe, says then-jail Sgt. Robert M. Dee fondled her breasts, ground himself against her and groped her.

The Buffalo News reported in 2020 that the Erie County Sheriff’s Office internal investigators had examined the woman’s story but then cleared Dee, who denied sexual contact occurred.

This year, however, after a new sheriff took office, a grand jury indicted Dee on criminal counts related to sexual contact with a different female inmate earlier in 2019. He has since been fired from the Sheriff’s Office.

Dee, who once married a woman he met behind bars, pleaded not guilty to the counts of “forcible touching” and other misconduct. The case is pending.

Prison regulators take sexual contact between a jail’s staff and inmates seriously because of the power that guards wield over prisoners. “There is never consent under those circumstances,” a spokeswoman for the State Commission of Correction told The Buffalo News in 2020.

The commission found problems with the way the Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of sexual misconduct between inmates and uniformed personnel, not just Dee. The commission also found Erie County jail officials failed to report all such cases to Albany.

State Attorney General Letitia James took then-Sheriff Timothy B. Howard to court on the commission's behalf. To settle the case, Howard signed a consent order in June 2021 admitting fault and agreeing to do better.

Howard's final term as sheriff ended Dec. 31. But he is named as a defendant in the federal lawsuit filed days ago. Also named is Thomas Diina, who served as Howard’s Jail Management superintendent, Dee and Erie County. County Attorney Jeremy C. Toth told The News he had no comment on the new case.

The woman says that in October and November of 2019 Dee “would grind his genitals” up against her backside on numerous occasions. This followed episodes where he would forcibly kiss her and touch her breasts, the lawsuit says. It says he once touched her in a private place, at her invitation, and he twice told her to masturbate in front of him.

He once placed extra money in her commissary account – “for the you and me stuff,” he told her, according to the suit. The sheriff’s internal investigators confirmed in 2020 that Dee had authorized an unusually large sum, $34, for the work details she completed – during which the sexual contact allegedly occurred. Though Dee was cleared internally, jail supervisors were told to avoid assigning him to women’s units, Diina told The News in 2020.

The lawsuit says “victims of sexual abuse are generally unlikely to come forward with complaints of sexual misconduct due to embarrassment, humiliation, and a fear that their complaints will be met with cynicism.” The woman told internal investigators in 2020 that she was coming forward about acts that occurred months earlier because she felt taken advantage of during a vulnerable time in her life; she didn’t want other women to go through what she experienced; and she feared seeing Dee while behind bars again.

In the lawsuit, she says she suffers from anxiety, flashbacks, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. She and her lawyer assert that her constitutional protection from cruel and unusual punishment was violated and are seeking damages.

In the court papers, attorney Melissa D. Wischerath blames Howard and Diina for failing to create rules and policies to prevent such misconduct. Further, the lawyer says the two failed to monitor warning signs: staff members talking for odd amounts of time with a particular prisoner, repeatedly requesting a particular prisoner for a specific assignment, discussing personal life with a prisoner and, in a reference to Dee, marrying a former prisoner.

“It was known to guards and staff that they would not get into trouble for failing to report an inappropriate staff-inmate relationship, encouraging a culture of silence,” the court papers say.

The lawsuit notes the consent order Howard signed, in which he admitted his office failed to consistently investigate serious incidents and report them to the Commission of Correction. He vowed the Sheriff's Office would improve its efforts by, among other things, ensuring the staff are trained in “how to effectively respond to allegations of sex offenses.”