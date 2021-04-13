Fired Buffalo police officer wins lawsuit, will get her pension

Cariol Horne, who was fired from the Buffalo Police Department nearly 13 years ago after she tried to stop a fellow Buffalo cop who she says was choking a man during an arrest, will get her pension.
State Supreme Court Judge Dennis Ward issued a decision Tuesday that vacates a previous court's findings that had upheld her firing.
Ward's ruling means that Horne's firing was annulled and that she is entitled to her full police pension, along with back pay.
"Quoting the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 'the time is always right to do right,' " Ward wrote. "The City of Buffalo has recognized the error and has acknowledged the need to undo an injustice from the past. The legal system can at the very least be the mechanism to help justice prevail, even if belatedly. While the Eric Garners and George Floyds of the world never had a chance for a 'do over,' at least here the correction can be done."
"I never wanted another police officer to go through what I had gone through for doing the right thing," Horne said in a statement to The Buffalo News Tuesday after the ruling.
Horne filed her legal challenge in the fall, represented by lawyers Ronald S. Sullivan Jr. and Intisar Rabb of Harvard Law School. Sullivan and his team represented the family of Michael Brown, a Black teenager whose shooting death by a white police officer in Ferguson, Mo., sparked protests there in 2014.
"She saved a life that day, and history will now record her for the hero she is," Sullivan said of Horne.
Michael J. DeGeorge, spokesman for the City of Buffalo, said about the ruling: "The City has always supported any additional judicial review available to Officer Horne and respect's the court's decision."
The events that led to Horne's termination began on the morning of Nov. 1, 2006, when a postal worker flagged down a patrol officer to report an argument between a man and a woman at a two-unit house on Walden Avenue.
The woman was accusing her ex-boyfriend, David Neal Mack, then 54, who lived in the lower floor of the double, of stealing her Social Security check for $626.
Among the officers responding were Horne and Greg Kwiatkowski.
As officers tried to take Mack into custody, the arrest became violent. Police used pepper spray inside the house, and Horne later testified that she helped other officers push Mack out of the house. She said officers “were struggling” with Mack in the driveway when she saw Kwiatkowski put Mack into a chokehold.
Witnesses and police told The Buffalo News at the time that Kwiatkowski and Horne were seen fighting, throwing punches at each other, in the driveway of Mack’s home.
An internal investigation was opened. Kwiatkowski was cleared of all charges. Horne was offered a four-day suspension, which she turned down.
Two years later, after a hearing before an arbitrator that Horne insisted be held publicly, the arbitrator found Horne guilty on 11 of 13 internal charges. She was fired, with 19 years credited toward her job. That was one year shy of what the city police officers must accrue in order to retire under the state system and receive a pension. However, she would still qualify to receive a partial pension from the state at age 55.
Over the years, Horne has fought to get her full police pension restored. Last month, with the help of lawyers, she renewed that fight by filing a lawsuit aimed at vacating a court ruling that upheld the arbitrator's findings.
Tuesday's court determination doesn't mean she's a police officer again. Rather, it finds that she would have continued to be a police officer until she hit her 20-year mark, which is what is required for a police officer to receive their full pension upon retirement.
Last fall, Mayor Byron Brown signed "Cariol's Law," a series of laws that would require officers to intercede when another officer is using excessive force, protect whistleblower cops and also provide retroactive protections for officers who intervene or report other officers.
"Cariol's Law" grew support amid this summer's Black Lives Matter protests as Horne's story drew national attention.
In September, the Buffalo Common Council passed "Cariol's Law" 8 to 1.
Under the new law, when an officer fails to intervene in an incident that results in death or serious bodily injury, the incident would be turned over to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. Retaliation in such cases could be grounds for termination.
Horne said Tuesday in her statement that her vindication "comes at a 15 year cost, but what was gained could not be measured. ... The people in the community want accountability and that is what Cariol's Law does."
She said she hopes future legislation will include a national registry of police officers who have been found guilty of misconduct. She also wants to see Cariol's Law spread beyond Buffalo.
"The battle is not over," she said, "so anyone can still help take Cariol's Law nationally."
Maki Becker