Fire wrecks Royalton home
All the residents of a house on Chestnut Ridge Road in Royalton escaped safely from a fire that tore through their home Saturday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

A total of three alarms brought out volunteer firefighters from Terry's Corners, Gasport, Hartland, Wolcottsville, Middleport and South Lockport.

They found heavy flames on the first floor of the residence. No injuries were reported.

The residents are being assisted by friends and family, the Sheriff's Office said.

The blaze at Chestnut Ridge Road, between Royalton Center and Richardson roads, was first reported at 12:32 p.m.

