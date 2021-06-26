Fire wrecks Royalton home

All the residents of a house on Chestnut Ridge Road in Royalton escaped safely from a fire that tore through their home Saturday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.
A total of three alarms brought out volunteer firefighters from Terry's Corners, Gasport, Hartland, Wolcottsville, Middleport and South Lockport.
They found heavy flames on the first floor of the residence. No injuries were reported.
The residents are being assisted by friends and family, the Sheriff's Office said.
The blaze at Chestnut Ridge Road, between Royalton Center and Richardson roads, was first reported at 12:32 p.m.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
