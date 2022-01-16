Fire tears through vacant West Side commercial building

A vacant West Side commercial building on Hampshire Street sustained significant damage Sunday after an early morning blaze tore through it. The fire also caused some exposure damage to the adjacent structure.

Buffalo firefighters responded to a call just after 5:20 a.m. at 407 Hampshire St., at the intersection of 19th and West Ferry streets. The three-alarm fire had started on the first floor, but fire investigators said there were heavy flames throughout the structure, causing $350,000 in damages, including to the roof.

Built in 1900, the 3,102-square-foot structure consists of a pink frame house fronted with a one-story black storefront, with white and blue siding adorning the front facade above and alongside the windows. It's been owned since 2001 by Jerry L. Robins.

The adjacent building at 405 Hampshire, housing Lucky Mart, also suffered $80,000 in damages.

No one was injured, and officials are investigating the cause.

