Fire heavily damages Royalton farmhouse

Niagara County Emergency Management Director Jonathan F. Schultz praised Wolcottsville volunteer firefighters for fast work at a house fire in Royalton Wednesday.

"They did a great job getting a quick stop on the fire," Schultz said. Terry's Corners, Middleport, Newstead and Gasport volunteers also responded to the house at 6203 Mann Road, where the fire was reported about 1:20 p.m.

Schultz said flames were coming out of two front windows of the two-story house when first responders arrived.

The owner was not home at the time, and will have to stay with friends or family, according to a news release from the county Sheriff's Office.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no damage estimate has been determined, Schultz said.

