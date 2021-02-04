 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire heavily damages Royalton farmhouse
0 comments

Fire heavily damages Royalton farmhouse

Support this work for $1 a month

Niagara County Emergency Management Director Jonathan F. Schultz praised Wolcottsville volunteer firefighters for fast work at a house fire in Royalton Wednesday.

"They did a great job getting a quick stop on the fire," Schultz said. Terry's Corners, Middleport, Newstead and Gasport volunteers also responded to the house at 6203 Mann Road, where the fire was reported about 1:20 p.m.

Schultz said flames were coming out of two front windows of the two-story house when first responders arrived.

The owner was not home at the time, and will have to stay with friends or family, according to a news release from the county Sheriff's Office.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no damage estimate has been determined, Schultz said.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New data shows the number of people shot in Buffalo this year already exceeds 2019 totals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News