Fire damages Town of Batavia business
No one was injured in a fire at a wholesale lubricant and grease manufacturer in the Town of Batavia that drew a mutual aid response from most Genesee County fire companies Friday evening.

The call came in shortly after 6 p.m. of a fire at Summit Lubricants at 4080 Pearl St., with reports of smoke and flames visible, according to the Town of Batavia Fire Department Facebook page.

Town and City of Batavia, East Pembroke and Stafford firefighters made a "good initial knockdown of the fire," according to the post. Firefighters encountered thick smoke and slick floors because of large drums of oil-based products that spilled. Fire doors that automatically closed contained most of the fire to the center section of the main building.

There were no employees in the building at the time of the fire. The cause remained under investigation Saturday, and a damage estimate was unavailable, the Facebook post said.

The fire scene was cleared shortly after 11 p.m.

Turnout gear worn by firefighters entering the structure was contaminated by some of the products in the building, and the gear needs to be sent out for specialty cleaning, according to the Town of Batavia Fire Department.

