Fire damages building on Buffalo's East Side
Fire damages building on Buffalo's East Side

A three-alarm fire late Monday night caused extensive damage to a building at 1162-1164 E. Lovejoy at Gold Street.

Buffalo firefighters responded to the call just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

The fire began on the first floor of the multi-use building, which has apartments on the second floor, according to fire officials.

The Red Cross is assisting four people.

Damage is estimated at $350,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

