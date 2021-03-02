Fire damages building on Buffalo's East Side

A three-alarm fire late Monday night caused extensive damage to a building at 1162-1164 E. Lovejoy at Gold Street.
Buffalo firefighters responded to the call just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.
The fire began on the first floor of the multi-use building, which has apartments on the second floor, according to fire officials.
The Red Cross is assisting four people.
Damage is estimated at $350,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.