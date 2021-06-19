Fire causes $450,000 damage to Santora's on Transit in Amherst

A fire Saturday morning at Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill, 7800 Transit Road, caused an estimated $450,000 in damage, Amherst police said in a news release.

A police detective in the area of Transit and Sheridan Drive noticed heavy smoke at about 8 a.m.

It appeared all occupants of the building were able to make it out of the structure, police said.

Firefighters from Main-Transit, East Amherst, Clarence Center and Harris Hill fire departments responded to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by police and town fire inspectors.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the incident to call 689-1311.

