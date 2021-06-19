 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire causes $450,000 damage to Santora's on Transit in Amherst
0 comments
top story

Fire causes $450,000 damage to Santora's on Transit in Amherst

Support this work for $1 a month

A fire Saturday morning at Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill, 7800 Transit Road, caused an estimated $450,000 in damage, Amherst police said in a news release.

A police detective in the area of Transit and Sheridan Drive noticed heavy smoke at about 8 a.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

It appeared all occupants of the building were able to make it out of the structure, police said.

Firefighters from Main-Transit, East Amherst, Clarence Center and Harris Hill fire departments responded to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by police and town fire inspectors.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the incident to call 689-1311.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News