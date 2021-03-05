 Skip to main content
Fire causes $2 million in damages to Wyoming County feed mill
A malfunction in the pellet machine used to make animal feed is being blamed for starting a fire that caused $2 million in damage to a Wyoming County feed mill Thursday.

Eleven volunteer fire companies were called to the scene of the fire at Reisdorf Brothers feed mill on Perry Road in the Town of Sheldon that was reported shortly after 9 a.m.

An overheated bearing in a pellet machine located in the basement caused the fire, according to the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services, which said there was severe fire, smoke and water damage to the complex. 

Firefighters were at the scene for six hours, according to Emergency Services.

