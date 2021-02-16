 Skip to main content
Fire at FMC plant in Middleport released no chemicals, company says
FMC

The FMC Corp. plant in Middleport.

 John Hickey

A fire reported early Tuesday morning in the FMC Corp. agricultural chemical plant in Middleport was contained within the building in which it started and released no chemicals, a company spokesman said.

No one was injured in the fire, the FMC statement said.

Middleport, Gasport and Hartland volunteers, along with the Niagara County hazardous materials unit, were dispatched to the plant at 100 Niagara St. about 6 a.m.

"The fire started in a small hot oil heater on the second floor of one of the buildings on the plant site that is used for product formulations," the FMC statement said. "A sprinkler system was activated and extinguished the fire. The fire damage was isolated to that area of the building, with no structural damage and with no product being involved."

Except for the area affected by the fire, the plant remained in full operation, the company said.

