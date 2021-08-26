Fifth teen arrested on indictment warrant for kidnapping and rape of teen victim

A 19-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Thursday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan on numerous felony charges involving the alleged kidnapping and rape of a young girl, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Tyrell Patterson-Scott is one of five teenagers charged in separate indictments in the rapes of two child victims, though Patterson-Scott is only charged in the rape and kidnapping of one of the victims.
He is charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping; one count of second-degree kidnapping; 14 counts of first-degree rape; 15 counts of first-degree criminal sexual act; and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
According to the District Attorney's Office, at about 7 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2020, a 16-year-old female victim entered a vehicle with Abdiwahab Sabtow and two juvenile offenders who drove her to park on the West Side instead of their intended destination. The three defendants are accused of forcibly raping the victim at the park. After the initial assault, prosecutors said the suspects drove the girl to another location, where they picked up Patterson-Scott and co-defendant Bryce Baker. The five suspects then allegedly raped the girl again, this time near Broderick Park on West Ferry Street. They then drove her to a home on Dart Street, where the victim was allegedly raped again, then held captive for several hours inside a garage before escaping and calling for help.
Sabtow and the juvenile victims have also been charged in a separate incident, where they allegedly broke into a home in Buffalo and raped a young girl who was inside. Combined, the suspects face a total of 205 counts related to the two incidents.
Patterson-Scott, the last of the five suspects to be apprehended, was located Wednesday in an apartment on Hedley Place in Buffalo, where he was taken into custody.
He is being held without bail and is due in court on Sept. 7.