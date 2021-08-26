Fifth teen arrested on indictment warrant for kidnapping and rape of teen victim

Tyrell Patterson-Scott is one of five teenagers charged in separate indictments in the rapes of two child victims, though Patterson-Scott is only charged in the rape and kidnapping of one of the victims.

According to the District Attorney's Office, at about 7 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2020, a 16-year-old female victim entered a vehicle with Abdiwahab Sabtow and two juvenile offenders who drove her to park on the West Side instead of their intended destination. The three defendants are accused of forcibly raping the victim at the park. After the initial assault, prosecutors said the suspects drove the girl to another location, where they picked up Patterson-Scott and co-defendant Bryce Baker. The five suspects then allegedly raped the girl again, this time near Broderick Park on West Ferry Street. They then drove her to a home on Dart Street, where the victim was allegedly raped again, then held captive for several hours inside a garage before escaping and calling for help.