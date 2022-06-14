Felony charge dropped against New Era CEO, who now faces two misdemeanors

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The CEO of New Era Cap Co. no longer faces a felony charge in connection with a confrontation with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend outside a North Buffalo restaurant last month.

Christopher H. Koch was charged in Buffalo City Court with a pair of misdemeanor counts, second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He pleaded not guilty to the new charges before Judge Andrew LoTempio on Tuesday morning.

"As we've said from the beginning, this was a traffic accident, not a crime," Koch's attorney, Aaron Glazer, said after court.

Koch is accused of driving his vehicle at his girlfriend's ex outside Oliver's Restaurant on Delaware Avenue.

The new reckless endangerment charge alleges Koch acted with recklessness, not depraved indifference, and that his actions caused a substantial risk of serious physical injury, not a grave risk of death, Assistant District Attorney Christine Murray of the DA's Vehicular Crimes Unit told the judge.

The criminal mischief charge alleges Koch caused $7,232 damage to the victim's Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Koch had been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment.

District Attorney John Flynn, at a news conference following Koch's arraignment on May 9, said the confrontation began when the ex-husband pulled up and abruptly parked his pickup on Delaware Avenue by the restaurant.

Koch, who had dined there with the man's ex-girlfriend, was steering his SUV away from the establishment when the man got out of his truck, headed to Koch’s SUV and tried to get Koch to fight him, authorities said.

The ex-husband, identified in court papers as Daniel C. Parisi, went to Oliver’s because he knew Koch and his ex were there, authorities said.

However, in court papers, Parisi claimed "I was driving by Oliver's Restaurant" and happened to see his ex-wife and Koch there.

He said he parked his pickup and "exchanged words" with Koch, only to have Koch call him a vulgarity. That's when, Parisi said, he got out of his truck and suggested, “Let’s settle this like men.”

Koch then drove toward him, Parisi said in a statement, forcing him to lunge out of the way. The SUV hit Parisi's right hand and damaged his truck, Parisi said.

Asked whether Parisi happened upon Koch and his ex-wife by happenstance, Glazer said, "It is a complete falsehood."

Parisi's attorneys, Michael D'Amico and Peter Kooshoian, say their client insists it was an unplanned encounter.

"That's what he said. It is correct. He was just happened to be driving by when he saw their vehicles," D'Amico said.

Parisi "is not happy" with the reduced charges against Koch, D'Amico said, but he and his lawyers understand prosecutors have to weigh what level of charge they're best able to prove in court.

Despite what authorities said previously, and despite Parisi referring to the woman as his ex-wife in his statement, D'Amico and Kooshoian said the couple never were married. They were together for about 16 years, the attorneys said, and have three children.

Glazer said Parisi should face charges for his own actions that night.

D'Amico and Kooshoian acknowledged Parisi's role in the encounter.

"But that doesn't give anyone the right to try to run them over with a car," Kooshoian said.

Parisi still is receiving treatment for the injury to his hand and, his attorneys said, hasn't decided whether he will pursue a civil suit against Koch. The court filed an order of protection on Parisi's behalf against Koch.

Koch, for his part, plans to take this case to trial if prosecutors don't agree to dismiss the charges entirely, Glazer said.

"At no time will we plead guilty to any criminal offense," he said.

