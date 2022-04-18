 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Felon faces 10 years in prison after jury convicts him on gun possession charge

A Buffalo man faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison after he was convicted by federal jury of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors on Monday said 37-year-old Ernest Green was recorded on video running east of Towne Gardens on July 26, 2020, following a shooting incident at the public housing complex off of Clinton Street, during which a vehicle crashed into a tree in the middle of the courtyard. A firearm possessed by Green was found five blocks east of where the shooting occurred, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In November 2004, Green was convicted of a felony in Erie County Court. In October 2010, Green was also convicted of a felony in New York State Court. As a result of those convictions, Green is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug, 4 before U.S. District Judge Frank G. Geraci Jr., who presided over the trial.

