Feds seize $467K from former UB student as they investigate drug trafficking near Amherst campus

Federal agents seized almost $467,000 from a former University at Buffalo student in a raid at his Amherst apartment earlier this year.

It was an unusually large haul of cash for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the third-largest cash forfeiture case by federal authorities in at least two years in Western New York, according to federal court records.

But nearly nine months later, authorities have not charged Stanley Lee, who is about 21 years old, in connection with the seizure.

“At this point, he has not been charged with any crime,” said Buffalo defense attorney Thomas J. Eoannou, who represents Lee in the case. “Stanley Lee is contesting the forfeiture in court. I’ve been in communications with the U.S. attorney over it. Beyond that, because no charges have been filed, I can’t comment further.”

The case remains something of a mystery because the agencies involved – the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration and New York State Police – all declined to comment when contacted by The Buffalo News.

But two sources with direct knowledge of the case told The News that the cash seizure is part of an ongoing investigation into marijuana trafficking near the UB Amherst campus and elsewhere in Amherst.