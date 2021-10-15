Feds seize $402,000 from Rapids Theatre company as FBI questions employees

Federal agents have seized more than $400,000 from a company linked to the Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls, and a judge has appointed a receiver to temporarily run the venue as creditors try to collect millions of dollars in judgments against owner John Hutchins and his businesses.

Hutchins saved the building in 2007, buying it for $85,000 at a tax auction. Over the past dozen years, fans flocked to the restored 1,750-seat theater to see performers ranging from Blondie to Stone Temple Pilots to Snoop Dogg.

But the Rapids Theatre’s future now appears in jeopardy as FBI agents investigate the business dealings of Hutchins and his concert hall.

Attorney Steven B. Bengart, appointed by a state judge in late August as the receiver in charge of financial operations at the Rapids, said he isn't sure it will survive.

"Right now, I'm in the infancy of trying to untangle what appears to be a very messy situation there," Bengart told The Buffalo News. "It's too early to tell if we can continue to run the Rapids for a while and try to make it profitable. Another option would be to shut it down and put the property and all its assets up for auction. It's too soon to say what action we'll be taking."