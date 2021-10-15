Feds seize $402,000 from Rapids Theatre company as FBI questions employees

Federal agents have seized more than $400,000 from a company linked to the Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls, and a judge has appointed a receiver to temporarily run the venue as creditors try to collect millions of dollars in judgments against owner John Hutchins and his businesses.
Hutchins saved the building in 2007, buying it for $85,000 at a tax auction. Over the past dozen years, fans flocked to the restored 1,750-seat theater to see performers ranging from Blondie to Stone Temple Pilots to Snoop Dogg.
But the Rapids Theatre’s future now appears in jeopardy as FBI agents investigate the business dealings of Hutchins and his concert hall.
Attorney Steven B. Bengart, appointed by a state judge in late August as the receiver in charge of financial operations at the Rapids, said he isn't sure it will survive.
"Right now, I'm in the infancy of trying to untangle what appears to be a very messy situation there," Bengart told The Buffalo News. "It's too early to tell if we can continue to run the Rapids for a while and try to make it profitable. Another option would be to shut it down and put the property and all its assets up for auction. It's too soon to say what action we'll be taking."
In May, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a court document indicating federal agents had seized $402,302 from the bank account of CWE Entertainment Corp. and $1,796 from the bank account of Roberto M. Soliman.
Soliman is the chief financial officer of 1711 Main LLC, a Hutchins company that owns the Rapids Theatre’s real estate and pays its workers, according to David Taylor, who booked shows for the theatre for a decade and said the Rapids owes him nearly $100,000.
Taylor said Soliman told him he created CWE Entertainment to shield the Rapids' ticket sales revenue from the IRS and creditors trying to collect on judgments against Hutchins and his companies.
Prosecutors did not explain in court papers why the money was seized. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul C. Parisi, who filed the court papers, and FBI officials in Buffalo declined to discuss the case. A federal judge has given prosecutors until Oct. 18 to file a complaint supporting the seizures.
"I don’t know what you’re talking about. I don’t have any information,” Soliman said when The News asked him about the seizures from CWE and his bank account. Then he hung up.
Hutchins did not respond to numerous attempts by The News to contact him for comment.
Paul J. Cambria, an attorney representing Hutchins, said "he denies any fraudulent activity." He added that Hutchins and his businesses are "victims of Covid-19 like everyone else."
Buffalo defense attorney Rodney O. Personius confirmed that he represents Soliman in connection with the federal probe, but he said he could not discuss the case.
Buffalo defense attorney Eric M. Soehnlein and another local attorney confirmed that they represent two people who worked for Hutchins who have been questioned by the FBI and Internal Revenue Service about government loans received by Hutchins' companies, and how the funds were obtained and used.
Five Hutchins companies – including four that used the Rapids Theatre address – obtained low-interest loans totaling $750,000 in 2020 from the U.S. Small Business Administration through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
Two of those Hutchins companies also got loans totaling $115,977 through the SBA’s Payroll Protection Program, which provided aid to businesses to help them meet payroll during the pandemic.
Taylor, who booked concerts at the Rapids Theatre until last year, told The News that FBI agents have questioned him about Rapids, Hutchins and Soliman. Taylor said he could not discuss any details of his talks with the FBI.
Meanwhile, the Rapids Theatre website gives no indication of financial troubles or investigations, promoting shows by a Metallica tribute band, blues guitarists Coco Montoya and Walter Trout, and coming performances by a Led Zeppelin tribute band and the rock band Daughtry.
Mountain of debts
The federal investigation and seizures are among a host of problems facing Hutchins, 67, of Lewiston, who once ran Hutchins Automotive, a successful chain of auto parts stores.
He and his companies face more than 20 lawsuits and judgments totaling more than $4 million, according to court records examined by The News.
In a sworn court statement and a deposition, Hutchins said he faces millions of dollars in debts from failed business ventures.
At the deposition, Hutchins blamed his financial problems on debilitating illnesses, employees he accused of stealing from him and finance companies that lent him money at high interest rates.
"As long as I've known him, John has blamed all his problems on other people," Taylor said. "I've never once seen him take responsibility for his own spending, the lifestyle he lives or the business decisions he made."
A Hutchins company that owns the building where the Rapids Theatre is located owes $1.5 million on the mortgage, and the property is assessed at less than a third of that, Hutchins testified at the July 10, 2020, deposition.
Although he owns a 6,900-square-foot home in Lewiston and a Florida condominium, Hutchins stated during a deposition last year that his only source of income was Social Security. He said he owns no stocks or bonds and has already cashed in his retirement accounts.
Hutchins' Florida condo and his home on Mountain View Drive in Lewiston face foreclosure proceedings, Hutchins testified last year at a deposition.
He faces other difficulties:
• Last year, a state judge filed a default judgment against Hutchins, ordering him to pay $3.28 million to a Maryland company to settle obligations from a $5.26 million loan he received in 2007. Hutchins and his attorneys claim the judge's ruling was unfair and are trying to have the judgment vacated.
• In another civil case, State Supreme Court Judge Timothy J. Walker on Aug. 30 appointed Bengart as a receiver to "take possession" of the Rapids Theatre and to "administer, manage or otherwise operate" the business. The judge said Hutchins and Rapids have failed in that case to repay a 2017 loan of $73,000 from a finance company in Virginia. According to court papers, Rapids sent the Virginia company six checks in 2017 that "did not clear" and have not made any payments since February 2018. The company was trying to collect on a $125,600 judgment it had against the Rapids Theatre and Hutchins.
• Hutchins was arrested at least twice in 2020 on civil contempt of court charges issued by judges in Niagara and Ontario counties handling lawsuits against him. He was held in contempt for failing to appear at depositions or comply with subpoenas to provide financial records to creditors who were seeking to enforce judgments against him or his companies.
• Hutchins said in a court deposition last year that another of his companies – Bear Creek Entertainment LLC, which operated a camping, banquet and weddings facility near Ellicottville called The Woods at Bear Creek – incurred $4.8 million in debts before going out of business last year.
The business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection against creditors in December 2019 and the case was dismissed the following year.
"I never made a nickel down there," Hutchins said about Bear Creek.
• Government records show three federal tax liens have been filed against Hutchins personally since January 2020, totaling $121,212.
• A judge in 2020 ordered Hutchins to surrender his 1967 Jaguar XKE and 1974 Jaguar convertible to a man who loaned Hutchins $100,000 in 2013 and was never repaid.
• Richard Recckio Jr. of Amherst obtained a $50,676 judgment against Hutchins after he failed to repay a $50,000 loan in 2017.
"At the time I lent John that money, I was 23 years old and it was a lot of money to me," Recckio told The News. "John said he needed the money right away to pay one of the bands at the Rapids. He promised I would get my money back in two months, with $3,000 interest. He still owes me about $45,000. John has told me again and again, 'You'll have your money soon.' He kept putting me off. Now he ignores my calls."
A bounced check
Taylor contacted the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office in June 2020 because Hutchins wrote him a check for $95,908 in 2019 on the 1711 Main LLC account, and the check bounced.
Taylor said he was owed the money because he used his own assets to pay some bands he had booked who performed at the Rapids Theatre, bills that he said Hutchins’ companies should have paid.
He said that in addition to the bounced check, Hutchins did not pay some bands that performed at the Rapids Theatre and did not give refunds to customers who bought tickets to three shows canceled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Niagara County Assistant District Attorney John Philipps sent Taylor a note Jan. 27 stating that the office had investigated his complaints against the Rapids Theatre and John Hutchins, but it would not bring any charges “as there is insufficient evidence to prove that a crime was committed in this county beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Four months later the FBI filed in court a document about the seizure.
Federal authorities in Buffalo have made it a priority this year to investigate and prosecute fraud by companies that obtained Covid-19 relief loans.
Five Hutchins-owned companies – CWE Entertainment Corp., Hutch Enterprises Inc., 1711 Main LLC, Rapids Theatre Niagara Falls USA and Bear Creek Entertainment LLC – obtained government-subsidized Economic Injury Disaster Loans for $150,000 each in 2020 through the Small Business Administration.
Bear Creek Entertainment, which did business as The Woods at Bear Creek, the camping resort in Franklinville, obtained its disaster loan on June 17, 2020, six months after The Woods at Bear Creek filed for bankruptcy, and months before it stopped operating, according to Hutchins' deposition.
CWE Entertainment and Bear Creek Entertainment also obtained Paycheck Protection Program loans in spring 2020, for $74,837 and $41,140 respectively, with both companies saying the money would be used to retain 60 jobs.
‘It’s a shame’
Gary Astridge, a local rock musician who has known Hutchins for more than 15 years, said it saddened him to learn about the federal probe and the financial troubles facing Rapids.
"It's a unique, special, beautiful old concert hall," said Astridge, longtime drummer with the BBC Band. "We've played there twice over the years. It's a historical place with nice acoustics, a well-equipped stage and dressing room. John did a beautiful job of restoring the place."
"It's a shame that they're having problems because it was looking like a really nice success story," Astridge said.