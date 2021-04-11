Feds seize $392K from Lockport firm that processed payments for debt collectors

Amherst debt collection agencies hit with lawsuit by state AG The state AG said several Amherst-based debt collection companies allegedly used illegal methods to demand payment of debts.

Market Street Debt Partners is owned by Jacob Torriere and his brother, Joseph Torriere, according to court papers.

Jacob Torriere declined to comment on the seizure and referred a reporter from The News to Greenman.

Prosecutors said they are investigating almost $2.8 million in transactions related to six debt collection firms run by Miller.

In court papers filed in connection with the seizure from Market Street Debt Partners’ bank account, prosecutor Grace M. Carducci said the Lockport company failed to follow legal standards required of financial institutions.

Market Street “disregarded” the fact that Miller’s debt collection business utilized numerous bank accounts held under various names and commingled money with his roofing business, according to Carducci’s court papers.

She also alleged that transactions involving wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering were connected to Miller’s business dealings.

A former employee of Miller’s, Frank J. Morrocco, contacted The News to say he believes Miller may have been victimized by some unscrupulous people working for him.

“I worked for Mark and have known him for about eight years. He’s a class act ... a really good guy. The government has put a target on his back,” said Morrocco, an ex-convict. “I know Mark told his employees, including me, that all collections were to be done following the law ... But Mark was not a hands-on guy with his collection companies. He was not there when the calls were being made.”

Dan Herbeck
News reporter, Watchdog Team