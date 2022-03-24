 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feds search home of State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski, who was hit by train last year
Feds search home of State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski, who was hit by train last year

Feds search Judge John Michalski's home

Law enforcement officials are searching the home of State Supreme Court Judge Michalski in Amherst on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Inside are New York State police, FBI and the officials from the state Attorney General's Office.

 
 Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News

Federal agents and state police executed a search warrant Thursday morning at the Amherst home of State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski, who was hit by a train 13 months ago days after FBI agents questioned him about his friendship with the owner of a Cheektowaga strip club.

Judge John L. Michalski in court

State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski in court during a 2012 sentencing. Michalski was hit by a CSX freight train on Feb. 28, 2021, in Depew. 

A lawyer representing Michalski confirmed to The Buffalo News that the search was underway.

“A search warrant has been executed at home of Judge Michalski. He and his wife are fully cooperating,” said Terrence M. Connors, the lawyer.

Michalski, 61, of Hunters Lane, who suffered a serious leg injury from the train incident, returned to the bench several weeks ago after the State Office of Court Administration reinstated him.

The Feb. 28, 2021, train incident was called an “apparent suicide attempt” by State Supreme Court Judge Thomas Brown in a decision last year upholding the Village of Depew’s refusal to release a copy of a video showing Michalski being struck by the train.

Michalski was hit by the train in Depew days after he was questioned by the FBI about his longtime friendship with strip club owner Peter Gerace, who faces federal charges of money laundering, drug trafficking and sex trafficking.

Raid at Judge Michalski's house

Law enforcement officials carry items out of the house of State Supreme Court Judge John J. Michalski in Amherst, Thursday, March 24, 2022. They took out several boxes and a case filled with materials. 

Gerace is the nephew of a man that the FBI has said is the head of the Buffalo Mafia.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security has an ongoing investigation into organized crime in Buffalo.

No charges have been filed against Michalski in connection with the federal probe.

Officers from the FBI, State Police and State Attorney General's Office arrived at Michalski's house at about 7 a.m. Thursday. 

Connors said he did not know if the search of Michalski’s house was related to Gerace or his strip club, Pharaoh’s, which has also been raided by federal authorities.

“I have no knowledge of that because I have not seen the search warrant,” Connors said.

Michalski has also been under investigation by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct. It is investigating allegations made by Gerace’s ex-wife that Michalski was paid $5,000 to perform Gerace’s wedding ceremony. Judges in New York State are prohibited from accepting more than $100 to perform a wedding.

Barbara Burns, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office, declined to comment when asked about the search of Michalski's house.   

Raid at Judge Michalski's house

Law enforcement officials carry items out of State Supreme Court Judge John J. Michalski's house in Amherst on Thursday, March 24, 2022. 
