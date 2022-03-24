Feds search home of State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski, who was hit by train last year

Federal agents and state police executed a search warrant Thursday morning at the Amherst home of State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski, who was hit by a train 13 months ago days after FBI agents questioned him about his friendship with the owner of a Cheektowaga strip club.

A lawyer representing Michalski confirmed to The Buffalo News that the search was underway.

“A search warrant has been executed at home of Judge Michalski. He and his wife are fully cooperating,” said Terrence M. Connors, the lawyer.

Michalski, 61, of Hunters Lane, who suffered a serious leg injury from the train incident, returned to the bench several weeks ago after the State Office of Court Administration reinstated him.

The Feb. 28, 2021, train incident was called an “apparent suicide attempt” by State Supreme Court Judge Thomas Brown in a decision last year upholding the Village of Depew’s refusal to release a copy of a video showing Michalski being struck by the train.

Michalski was hit by the train in Depew days after he was questioned by the FBI about his longtime friendship with strip club owner Peter Gerace, who faces federal charges of money laundering, drug trafficking and sex trafficking.

