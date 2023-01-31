Feds say texts show killer's girlfriend knew about his crimes; she says 'I just want my life back'

To law enforcement officials, Deshema Clark's text messages and online searches look like proof she somehow helped her boyfriend after his heinous crimes – killing three Florida residents in a 2019 drug robbery and then burning their bodies – and later lied to the FBI and police to create a false alibi for him.

Their suspicions were aroused by her reply text message to her then-boyfriend, Deandre Wilson, on Sept. 16, 2019, the day after the murders and just shy of a year before he would be charged with murder. After Wilson sent text messages thanking her, Clark replied, "Don't keep thanking me ... I'm only doin what I'm supposed to be doing!' "

A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Buffalo details the text messages, cellphone calls and online searches that form the case against her. Clark, 45, faces federal charges she lied to FBI agents and failed to notify law enforcement of crimes that a jury would later convict Wilson of committing. Her initial court appearance will be on Wednesday.

Clark denied the charges in an interview with The Buffalo News.

"I’ve never been hooked up in something like this," she said. "I just want my life back."

In an affidavit, Christopher Dailey, a special agent with the FBI, said call records and text exchanges on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 indicate Clark had knowledge of the felonies committed by Wilson and others.

"Moreover, I believe that Wilson's texts thanking Clark indicate that she helped him in some way following the murders that he committed, and that Clark's text – 'Don't keep thanking me ... I'm only doin what I'm supposed to be doing!' – was intended to demonstrate her loyalty to Wilson notwithstanding the fact that he committed several serious federal crimes," Dailey said in his affidavit.

Clark said law enforcement officials are reading too much into Wilson's text message thanking her. His thank-you messages had nothing to do with any crimes, she said.

She said she met Wilson in February 2019 after he spent 25 years in prison for murdering a Box Avenue man in 1992.

"He thanked me all the time," she said. "He thanked me for giving him a chance, for letting him in my life. He thanked me for introducing him to my family, to my kids. It’s all in text messages and conversations. You can’t just take that (one text and think) she was doing him a favor because he said thank you, or that because she Googled the bodies of somebody being burnt that she knew about what was going on."

One of her texts on Sept. 25, 2019, alerted Wilson to a police raid that would lead to the arrests of Jariel Cobb, also known as Doobie, and James Reed, both of whom would later plead guilty to burning the bodies.

"They just raided dobie," she texted Wilson.

After a series of texts, Wilson texted back, "Watch your surroundings & be careful I OWE YOU BIG TIME I LUV U."

Clark replied with one word: "Terrified."

Police and FBI investigators see the texts as proof that Clark was concerned that Wilson was, or was going to be, arrested.

Later that day, Clark turned to Google for information about the killings. Clark searched "parents burned in car tonawanda."

Police had held a news conference Sept. 17 about the bodies found inside a burned-out vehicle in a remote industrial site in Black Rock, a 3-year-old boy found alone on a West Side porch and three people from Florida reported missing.

When Cobb and Reed were arrested on drug charges on Sept. 25, there was no public information at the time linking Cobb or Wilson to the murders or the parents' burned skeletal remains, according to the criminal complaint.

She made a similar online search on Oct. 1.

On Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 she watched a local news station's story on her cellphone about surveillance video showing two unidentified men leading the child from the burning car, according to the court file.

The news story that Clark watched contained information confirming two bodies were found in the burnt van, that police considered the matter a homicide, that the toddler found on the porch was connected to those who had rented the van and that police were seeking the public's help identifying the two individuals with the child.

"The Google searches, text messages and phone calls on Sept. 25, 2019, conducted at a time when there was no public information linking Jariel Cobb or Wilson by name to the murders, fires, obstruction or discovery of the child abandoned on a porch establish that Clark had knowledge of individuals, including Wilson, who were involved with the crimes before the FBI solved the case or even had fully identified Wilson," according to the complaint.

Clark calls her online search for "parents burned in car tonawanda" just one of countless similar searches that many others in her neighborhood were also making about the horrific crimes.

She told The News she was just curious about a big news story.

"Everybody was talking about this once they aired it on the news," Clark said, denying any prior knowledge of or involvement in the crimes. "For them to say that I was involved or I knew about it, trying to protect this guy, why would I ever try to protect him? That is something horrible to do to somebody, to anybody, let alone three people. It’s horrible."

Attorney Peter Kooshoian, who represents Clark, said news about the crime was made public "very early on."

"They think she lied to them, which she did not do," said Kooshoian, who sees this as more a case of "she’s dating the wrong guy."

Jurors last fall convicted Wilson on murder charges that he fatally struck Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred with a handgun during a drug deal inside a home at 4 Roebling Ave., in the Schiller Park neighborhood and then stepped outside and shot Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon and Nicole Marie Merced-Plaud, who were sitting in the minivan with their 3-year-old son. After shooting Valentin-Colon and Merced-Plaud, Wilson drove the minivan to a secluded spot behind a building on Scajaquada Street, left the toddler in the van with his dead parents, and then Wilson went to Darien Lake for a Meek Mill rap concert, according to trial testimony.

Clark went to the concert with Wilson.

She told investigators that after the concert the two returned to her Parkridge Avenue home shortly after midnight and that Wilson was there when she fell asleep and when she awoke some six hours later.

Clark told investigators she got up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom.

"When I got up, to use the bathroom, he was there. He was in the bed with me," she told them, according to an excerpt of her police interview contained in the court filing.

Investigators allege that Clark knew Wilson was not with her at her home between 12:08 a.m. and 5:07 a.m. on Sept. 16.

Surveillance video shows Wilson's movements on Scajaquada Street in the early morning hours of Sept. 16 and not leaving Box Avenue until 5 a.m., according to police.

"There's no way possible you woke up in the middle of the night and rolled over and that he was laying there," Buffalo homicide detective Adam Stephany told her, according to the court filing.

"Indeed, while Wilson was with Cobb in the vicinity of 366 Scajaquada Street preparing to move the minivan containing the dead bodies and minor child, Clark called Wilson from her cell phone at 2:20 a.m.," according to Dailey's affidavit.

As for the night she said Wilson spent at her home, she told The News, "He was there when I fell asleep, and when I got up he was there."

Clark said she attended part of Wilson's murder trial.

"I can’t say what he did or what didn’t do," she said. "I wasn’t convinced from what I (saw) at the trial. I think he knew what was going on. I don’t know what part he played in it. I don’t really know. I know he had to know something about what was going on. From the evidence, from the footage and everything, he was on the scene."