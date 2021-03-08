Feds raided home of sheriff's deputy who is best friend of indicted DEA agent

The resignation

Sheriff’s Office documents obtained by The News show that Selva used Bongiovanni as a reference when he applied for the jail deputy job. Bongiovanni had served in the Sheriff’s Office himself before becoming a DEA agent in 1999. On his job application, Selva indicated he had known Bongiovanni for 45 years.

On March 19, 2019, Selva was hired as a jail deputy. His home was raided six months and four days later.

Hours after Selva’s home was searched, he submitted a handwritten letter of resignation to Wipperman. The letter – a copy of which was obtained by The News through a Freedom of Information Law request – stated: “I Lou Selva resign my position as Deputy Sheriff Officer at the Erie County Holding Center as of 8/23/19. Nothing has been promised and I am doing this on my own free will. Respectfully, Lou Selva.”

A source in the Sheriff’s Office said, “It was suggested to Selva he resign. At the time, we had no grounds to terminate him, but we were successful in our suggestion.”

Carol Cain, a neighbor of Selva who has known his family for decades, described Selva as someone who is popular and concerned about others.