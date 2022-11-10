Feds: Man threw brick at Buffalo FBI building to 'get the FBI's attention'

Federal prosecutors on Thursday released the name of the man accused of throwing a brick into the front window of the FBI's Buffalo office a day earlier.
Two law enforcement officials said a blunt object, possibly a brick or a block, was used to smash the window at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Octavio Smith, 43, of Buffalo, has been charged with destruction of government property, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.
Smith allegedly told Buffalo police he did it to "get the FBI's attention," according to prosecutors.
On-site security detained Smith at the scene, prosecutors said.
The cracked window requires replacement, which federal officials estimate to cost about $5,000.
The maximum penalty, if convicted, is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to prosecutors.