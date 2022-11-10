 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feds: Man threw brick at Buffalo FBI building to 'get the FBI's attention'

FBI vandalism

Damage to a window at the FBI Buffalo office, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Federal prosecutors on Thursday released the name of the man accused of throwing a brick into the front window of the FBI's Buffalo office a day earlier.

Octavio Smith, 43, of Buffalo, has been charged with destruction of government property, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Smith allegedly told Buffalo police he did it to "get the FBI's attention," according to prosecutors.

The window panel at the downtown building was smashed about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

On-site security detained Smith at the scene, prosecutors said.

The cracked window requires replacement, which federal officials estimate to cost about $5,000.

The maximum penalty, if convicted, is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to prosecutors.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

