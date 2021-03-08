Feds examine ties between judge hit by train and indicted strip club owner

“My understanding is that John’s work from 20 years ago involved business and a real estate transfer involving Pharaoh’s and that it was nothing of a criminal nature,” said Lana, who has been representing the judge for about two weeks.

“They wanted to see what the relationship was. What is the connection? Was this just a prior from twenty years or did it develop into something more,” Lana said.

He said Michalski, 59, has remained friends with Gerace.

Lana said he is a longtime friend of the judge and, though "there are no criminal charges requiring representation," he explained he is "looking out for the judge's interests."

When asked for details on how Michalski was hit by a CSX freight train near the Amtrak station in Depew, Lana said he has not yet had the opportunity to meet with Michalski at Erie County Medical Center to discuss it.

“I know he suffered a broken leg and is expected to make a full recovery. I think there is video from the CSX freight rail yard and a witness or two who had their cellphones out,” Lana said. “John is in a Covid wing and no visitors are allowed, but I know he is in good spirits.”

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy declined to comment on Michalski.