Feds drop gun charge against woman accused of driving through police line during 2020 protest

Federal prosecutors have dropped a gun charge against the woman accused of driving through a line of police on Bailey Avenue in June 2020 during racial justice protests.

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara this week ordered the dismissal of the case against Deyanna Davis as requested by the U.S. Attorney's Office, who declined to say why the charge was being dropped.

Samuel Davis, her attorney, said he believes the charge was dropped in the "interests of justice."

"I believe there is a less politicized administration in the U.S. Attorney's Office under Trini Ross," the attorney said. "They saw the case for what it was."

Deyanna Davis drove through a line of state troopers and Buffalo police officers near the Buffalo Police Department's Northeast District station on Bailey in the early morning hours of June 1, 2020, according to police and prosecutors. A trooper suffered serious injuries.

After the incident, in which Davis was shot twice by police, law enforcement authorities said they found a stolen 9 mm handgun in the vehicle Davis was driving.

"There is no evidence that Mrs. Davis had knowledge of or control over the weapon in the vehicle she was driving," her attorney said.

He added, "Whomever controlled the weapon in the car that day controlled the car, in our opinion."

Deyanna Davis still faces assault charges in Erie County Court, where she is scheduled to appear next month. She remains released on bail.

Two men who were her codefendants in the federal case, Semaj Pigram and Walter Stewart, still face federal gun charges. Their attorneys have been negotiating with prosecutors about potential plea agreements.

