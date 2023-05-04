According to the FBI, he bought stolen online credentials under the name DrMonster.

Investigators told a judge they found video online of him giving instructions on how to access a site for information on stolen credit cards.

And when he was interviewed by FBI agents, he pointed the finger at his nephew.

Federal prosecutors say that person is Terrance M. Ciszek, a detective with the Buffalo Police Department's Gun Violence Unit.

Ciszek, 33, was charged Tuesday with buying stolen online credentials from Genesis Market, which the Department of Justice has called an "online criminal marketplace" and which was seized in an international law enforcement operation last month. He's at least the third person charged locally in connection with the enterprise.

Genesis Market compiled stolen data taken from computers infected with malware and sold it, according to federal prosecutors.

"Mr. Ciszek has faithfully served the community for many years," said defense attorney Justin Ginter. "We have entered a plea of not guilty to the charges and the current complaint has nothing to do with his duties as a BPD officer/detective."

Federal agents searched Ciszek's Grant Street home on April 4, the same day they raided a West Ferry Street residence. That's the home of Corey R. Dodge, 41, another man also charged in the case on Tuesday, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors have accused Ciszek of buying 194 stolen account credentials between March 16 and July 29, 2020, according to the complaint filed in federal court.

Investigators allege an email account linked to Ciszek was used to create an account on Genesis Market to make the purchases. The same email address linked to a since-hidden LinkedIn account for Ciszek.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The FBI also said it connected Ciszek's email to an IP address tied to Ciszek's residence on Grant, as well as cryptocurrency purchases used to make the Genesis Market transactions.

During the FBI's search of his home on April 4, agents seized a cellphone, desktop computer and two thumb drives, according to the complaint.

While speaking with agents during the search, Ciszek allegedly told them he was unfamiliar with online marketplaces on the dark web and said he had never bought stolen credentials.

Additionally, he told the FBI "his nephew could have been responsible for some of the online purchase of stolen credentials," according to the complaint.

But investigators said there was "probable cause" to believe that claim was false, including statements from others that the nephew never owned a computer. A computer-based browser, not one from a phone, was necessary to access Genesis Market, according to the complaint.

On the phone taken from Ciszek's home, the FBI found a narrated video about how to use various software.

“I usually get my credit cards from UniCC, which is an amazing place if you guys don’t have it,” a man federal authorities believe is Ciszek tells viewers in a video posted on Vimeo.

UniCC was a website that closed around January 2022 that served as an illegal online marketplace/forum with information on using stolen credit card data, according to the complaint.

Ciszek, who was hired by the department in 2014 and promoted to detective in August 2019, was paid $105,147 last year by the department, according to seethroughny.net. He has been suspended with pay from his job with the police department and is the subject of an internal investigation, prosecutors said.

The first person charged locally in connection with Genesis Market was Wul Isaac Chol, 26, who has been accused of possessing online credentials of 21 people, totaling 778 different accounts.

The complaint against Dodge alleges he purchased 8,586 stolen account credentials between March 2020 and May 2021.

If convicted, Ciszek, Dodge and Chol could each face a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.