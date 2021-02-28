Feds cite link between longtime scammer and Buffalo organized crime

When a prosecutor tried to convince a judge that Joseph C. Bella III should be denied bail on drug and weapon charges, he mentioned “Mafia” four times and “organized crime” seven times.

On Bella’s phone, the prosecutor said, there were pictures and videos of an alleged member of Buffalo’s Mafia and contact information for a federal agent accused of taking bribes from drug dealers he believed had links to “Italian organized crime.”

There was even a photo of Bella with an unnamed member of law enforcement who was under investigation for trafficking of cocaine, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Tripi.

Bella’s attorney rejected Tripi’s effort to link his client to the Mafia.

“He is absolutely not a member of any organized crime,” attorney Thomas J. Eoannou said. “I think the government is trying to connect dots that presently don’t exist.”

Eoannou, who in past decades has represented mobsters, says ongoing efforts by federal authorities to make a case that Italian organized crime still operates in Buffalo is unfair because there is no present day Mafia here.