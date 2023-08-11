Federal law enforcement officials seized about 900 pounds of cocaine after tracking a man who traveled in a commercial truck from Detroit to Buffalo, authorities said Friday.

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross said 37-year-old Ahmed El Kady, a citizen of Canada, was arraigned Friday in U.S. District Court.

After entering the country from Ontario in Detroit on Monday, Ross said El Kady was tracked by law enforcement as he traveled into Ohio and back into Michigan before ending up at a truck stop in Cheektowaga on Wednesday and spending the night.

"Through this seizure, we have significantly disrupted the day-to-day operations of this criminal organization and choked off a major drug pipeline of illicit narcotics into our region. From what I understand, this may be the largest cocaine seizure in Western New York or, even, perhaps, the northern border," said Matthew Scarpino, special agent in charge with Homeland Security Investigations.

El Kady was remanded into federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Monday, Ross said during a news conference.

Prosecutors charged El Kady by criminal complaint with possessing with the intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, as well as conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 5 or more kilograms of cocaine.

"Based upon the actions of the defendant and another individual after arriving in Buffalo, law enforcement, who had been conducting surveillance of the defendant and his truck, obtained a search warrant to search the defendant's truck. The truck was searched on the evening of Aug. 10. Approximately 386 to 430 kilograms of cocaine were discovered after that search," Ross said.

Federal agents from Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol worked the case with local law enforcement from the Erie County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo, Cheektowaga and North Tonawanda police, as well as Canadian law enforcement.

Scarpino said the investigation was conducted through the Border Enforcement Security Task Force, otherwise known as BEST. The task force, Scarpino said, is designed to "identify, disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations looking to exploit our borders."

Ross said Thursday's seizure was a significant haul that was meant to be distributed and dispersed into the Western New York community.

"This is important to our community as we see the deaths from opioid poisoning rise," she said. "So far, in 2023, there have been 245 confirmed or probable opioid deaths based on poisonings or overdoses compared with the 307 deaths for all of 2022."

Ross said 81% of those reported deaths are attributed to cocaine mixed with fentanyl. In addition, she said, authorities are beginning to see an increase in the average age of overdose victims, with the largest increase among adults age 50 and over.

"We are also seeing increases of overdoses in communities of color, including Black, Hispanic and Native American communities," Ross said.

"Know that my office, working with our law enforcement partners will continue to work to keep this poison off the streets out of our communities. We will arrest and prosecute those trying to bring this poison into our communities," she added.

Scarpino said much of the drugs found in the shared international border region of Western New York and Southern Ontario are supplied by transnational criminal organizations operating locally, nationally and internationally using established smuggling and distribution methods.

"Our investigation isn't over. We still have work to do. We're going to continue to investigate and identify anyone that was involved in the conspiracy and make sure that they're brought to justice," Scarpino said.

Scarpino said there's a difficulty in providing an approximate street value of the drugs seized, since figures fluctuate.

"In the United States, typically you see a kilo of cocaine go for $30,000. Up in Toronto, you see it going for approximately $50,000," he said.